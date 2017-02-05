Dietmar Hamann tells it like it is regarding Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool

A 2-0 defeat at struggling Hull City was probably the worst display by Liverpool in a woeful series of performances that seemed unthinkable after they ended 2016 with a vibrant win over fellow contenders Manchester City.Debutant Alfred N’Diaye broke the deadlock at the KCOM Stadium in the 44th minute before on-loan Everton striker Oumar Niasse secured the vital three points for Silva’s side six minutes from time off a counter-attack.Shearer feels that Jurgen Klopp’s side were poor in the defeat to Hull and were outplayed by their opponents.Liverpool visit Hull City on Saturday knowing that they need a win to reverse the slump they find themselves in. It wasn’t that long ago when they were in title contention and doing well in Europe, but now there is a legitimate chance that they might not even finish in the top four.”I know why I came here, I am here to work with my players and staff and to remain in the Premier League”.He is one of our best players but his head must have been everywhere during the Chelsea game; he was in court the following day because of a DUI charge and was apparently very nervous.Klopp acknowledged Liverpool’s standards were not acceptable, particularly on the back of an encouraging draw against Premier League leaders Chelsea. But this shows the players that this is the right way and they can believe. If we played like we did in the second half for the whole game no team can cope with us.Champions League football is all that’s left for the Reds to challenge for and missing out would prove costly – literally and figuratively.He said: ‘In this moment obviously it was not enough.”If I say yes [to wanting to extend Can’s contract] it puts pressure on the club to do it immediately”.”The changes from the bench needs to come a lot quicker”. Opta tell us the Tigers have conceded in all 11 of their Premier League home games, and they are the only side yet to keep a clean sheet on home soil this term.”Because of the performance of today we don’t have to talk about this, we have to show now that we are really ready to go for everything”. “So we will, and have to, take all the criticism from everywhere”.