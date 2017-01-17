Draymond Green Mocked LeBron James After Fouling Him

Draymond Green #23 of the Golden State Warriors reacts after he fouled LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers at ORACLE Arena on January 16, 2017 in Oakland, California.Despite Green going for the ball, James sold the foul so well it got upgraded to a flagrant 1. Green ran shoulder-first into James’ chest area, and the Cavaliers star fell to the floor upon contact.As James got to his feet, Green walked over to fans sitting courtside and began mocking James for flopping. Green also received a technical foul, as did Richard Jefferson, for their exchange of words after the collision.This is not the first incident between Green and James. In last year’s Finals, Green earned a suspension for Game 6 after he swiped up at James’ groin as James stepped over him in Game 5. Moments later, they got involved chasing a rebound, and each was called for a foul.The joke was on Draymond, who was assessed the flagrant.Tempers flared during Monday’s game between the Warriors and Cavaliers.