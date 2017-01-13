Former England Manager Graham Taylor Dies At The Age Of 72

Sir Elton John has posted a moving tribute to Graham Taylor, hours after a family statement confirmed the former England manager had died.”I greatly admired him for his honesty, tenacity and professionalism and capacity for innovation”, he said in a statement.After Villa we stayed in touch and, when I was 36, he took me to Wolves from Derby in December 1994 – which was a really good Christmas present! – and, after that, remained someone who was always incredibly helpful towards me. Held in high regard for his warmth and friendly nature, an ill-fated three-year spell with England in the early 1990s often unfairly shadowed his impressive club achievements.Taylor led England to qualify for the 1992 European Championships, though the team was knocked out in the group stages.”We had five years working together very well”.”I greatly admired Graham for his honesty, tenacity and professionalism and his capacity for innovation which earned him richly deserved success”, said Wilkinson.Newly appointed Aston Villa manager Graham Taylor during the FA Barclaycard Premiership match against Chelsea played at Villa Park, in Birmingham, England. “He was a very honest man”.”He was like a brother to me”, John wrote on his Instagram account.One of his former England players, Alan Shearer, was among the first to pay tribute following the announcement.Current FA chairman Greg Clarke said: “On behalf of everyone at the FA, I am saddened to hear this news. My thoughts go out to his family”.”I am completely shocked”. I didn’t want to leave the top division and I wouldn’t have done for any other manager than Graham.”He was a hugely popular and respected figure in the game, not just in English football but in worldwide circles as well”.In later years Taylor concentrated on a media career and also had a stint as chairman of Watford, who named one of their Vicarage Road stands after him in 2014.Gordon Cowans played for Graham Taylor at Aston Villa during the manager’s first spell at the club between 1988 and 1990.