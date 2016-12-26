Jets head coach Todd Bowles hospitalized with ‘undisclosed illness’

For the second consecutive year, the Patriots enter Week 16 with two chances to wrap up the AFC’s top seed and home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. The Patriots defeated the Jets 41-3.After a health scare Friday, New York Jets’ Head Coach Todd Bowles was on the sidelines for his team’s loss to the New England Patriots on Saturday. “It bought me some time, and then I kind of doubled back and then found Jules, and we ended up scoring on the drive, so that was a good play”. Bowles underwent tests at the hospital and was feeling better Friday night, Rapoport added.The following Patriots players are inactive for Saturday’s game against the Jets: wide receiver Danny Amendola, wide receiver Matthew Slater, linebacker Dont’a Hightower, running back D.J. Foster, offensive lineman LaAdrian Waddle, quarterback Jacoby Brissett and cornerback Justin Coleman. The Jets are holding teams to under a 100 yards rushing per game and have the ability to put serious pressure on QB’s when they want to. “I’ll get something done after the season”. Most of his action came on the Patriots’ final three non-kneel-down drives when the game was all but over.On the other side of the field, Tom Brady threw for 214 yards and three touchdowns, including one to an unknown tight end who was just signed in November. ESPN’s Adam Schefter indicated via Twitter that Bowles will indeed miss the AFC East showdown, and that Caldwell will lead the Jets. X-rays and a CT scan were negative, and the second-year quarterback practiced fully during the week.The Jets (4-11), who have lost six of seven, had four turnovers.Jets assistant head coach Mike Caldwell is now set to serve as the team’s interim coach in Week 16. The next test: the Patriots at New England. Forte has a torn meniscus in his right knee, which he played through last week.