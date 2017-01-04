Kane grateful to Spurs teammate Trippier for Watford brace

FC’s Paul Mariner praises Mauricio Pochettino’s decision-making paired with Tottenham’s convincing attack.In Chelsea’s way will be Spurs, one of the league’s form teams who have scored four in each of their previous two games, both of them away from home and, in Harry Kane and Dele Alli, have their two big guns firing.Antonio Conte’s league leaders, who sit 10 points clear of Tottenham, head to White Hart Lane chasing a Premier League record 14th consecutive victory.With Spurs recording back-to-back 4-1 wins in the Premier League, Alli talked about how their offense is starting to click.”Maybe we will feel how Leicester felt last season”, Pochettino said when asked whether he expects the likes of Liverpool and Arsenal to be rooting for Tottenham to stall what now seems an irresistible force – Chelsea made it 13 wins in a row with a 4-2 triumph over Stoke on Saturday. Maybe [Chelsea] will feel the same as us last season’. “They’ve not lost for a while and we’ve come off a good win and are full of confidence”, said Trippier.Asked on his thoughts about getting back into the top four to begin the new year, Alli spoke of how he and his teammates wanted to give back to the fans for their vast support week-in and week-out.Harry Kane scored the first goal in the 27th minute, when Kieran Trippier made an assist, after which the English striker scored an easy goal.Alli added a fourth shortly after the restart, with Kane the provider, and Pochettino was able to replace the duo, and Danny Rose, before Kaboul’s scrappy consolation goal.Looking at the points table after the match, you have Tottenham at three and Watford at 13.Tottenham completely dominated the match and Kane put them ahead with a cool first-half finish moments after Alli had struck crossbar.Pochettino said: “I think because we scored from the beginning in the end we controlled and created some chances”.”I’m very pleased, delighted with the performance”.”In three days we have a very important game so if we can rest people and have the opportunity to play different players, it is very important to be fresh and competitive”, Pochettino told Sky Sports.”It was almost a ideal game”.”The shame was that we conceded a goal in the last minute but a lot of positive things, very happy”. He added: “We played to a very high standard. When they come to us we’ll make sure we try to put on a good performance and make it hard for them”. We will try to get some players in as soon as possible. Most importantly it was a great result.”We need to believe, we are fighting to reduce that”.