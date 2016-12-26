Kap engineers fourth quarter comeback to snap 49ers’ 13-game losing streak

The San Francisco 49ers (2-13-0) defeated the Los Angeles Rams (4-11-0) 22 – 21 Saturday in a Week 16 match-up at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles, CA.Kaepernick threw for 257 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, and rushed for a score for the 49ers (2-13). “Don’t know what else to say. I wish we could’ve got a W to make it a little bit sweeter for Christmas”. “Definitely frustrating, man. Kind of exhausted of going home mad every week”.Still, Fassel seems to think he has a way to help the team stay focused for their final game of the season against the Cardinals.Although the National Football League does not lay out a specific timeline for players to be cleared after a concussion, it does require that they exhibit a return to “baseline status of symptoms” before rejoining the team.Oh, and the Rams don’t even get to keep their pick after this debacle.”I understand I need to be better”, said Goff, the No.1 pick in the draft. I’d come to expect it.”Receiver Tavon Austin said the loss was the result of just making dumb mistakes like we’ve been doing previously, not making the big play when we need to”. San Francisco won that game in Anaheim as part of a streak of 17 straight wins over the Rams. In all, San Francisco has eight starters on injured reserve and also could be without receiver Torrey Smith (concussion), left tackle Joe Staley (hamstring) and offensive lineman Marcus Martin (ankle) this week.The Rams were outgained 323 yards to 177 and trailed 21-13 in first downs and 31:03-28:57 in time of possession. That’s 101 yards fewer than the Rams’ average, which was already the NFL’s worst.Ahmad Brooks tackles Todd Gurley, who ran for a first-quarter touchdown but totaled only 67 rushing yards.”It felt awesome”, said quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who led the incredible late-fourth-quarter charge”. “We were winning in the fourth quarter and we didn’t finish”. The 49ers coach wasn’t surprised with how the group erupted with joy to celerbate rookie cornerback Rashard Robinson’s game-sealing interception. “The whole team, including myself”. I don’t know, I really don’t know.With just one game left, everyone in the organization needs to do some serious soul searching.49ers head coach Chip Kelly elected to go for the two-point conversion. This week, Niners defensive coordinator Jim O’Neil said the Rams’ offense has looked a bit different with Goff behind center. “I got up, went back to the huddle, I heard the official blow the whistle and they’re like, ‘You have to get off the field, ‘ I’m like, ‘Why?’ They said it’s just protocol, whatever it was”.Goff said he meant to do “everything in my heart and soul to get it all fixed”. “I think our defense got exhausted and I think that caught up to us at the end of the game”. I think they’ve done a great job of just focusing on the task at hand – that’s what we’ve asked them to do – focus on what they can control. “Definitely frustrating. I’m exhausted of going home mad every week”. “I need to be better – I need to be better for us to win”.On that happy note: I hope you have the best holidays ever and that your dog/husband/partner/child doesn’t ignore you because you’re terrifying.