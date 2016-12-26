Marcus Mariota Carted Off Field With A Bad Ankle Injury

During the third quarter of Tennessee’s 38-17 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars, Mariota was sacked from behind by defensive tackle Sheldon Day.Fans’ fears came to life in the middle of a playoff race, as Mariota was carted off the field against the Jaguars.The team announced nearly immediately afterwards that Mariota was ruled out for the remainder of the game, indicating the serious nature of the injury, which you can see here.With under a minute left in the third quarter, Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota would go down with an ankle injury, and would be replaced by Matt Cassel.For the Jaguars, who fired head coach Gus Bradley last week, quarterback Blake Bortles enjoyed perhaps his best game in the National Football League so far.The Jaguars would respond with their longest timed drive of the year, as they took 7:02 to drive down the field and extend their lead.All they have to do is beat reeling Jacksonville on Saturday to make them a reality.The Jaguars managed to upset the Titans today, which means your Houston Texans can win the AFC South-and clinch a playoff berth-with a victory over the Cincinnati Bengals at NRG Stadium on the night of Christmas Eve.Mariota was sacked by the Jags and his right leg/ankle appeared to be landed on by a Jags player.The Titans’ season may have just ended. Savage has been with Houston for awhile, but never got the chance to start, despite shaky quarterback play the past few seasons.According to the NFL, Bortles and Lee became the first quarterback-receiver combination to throw TD passes to each other in the same game since Week 4 of the 1985 season. They gave Mariota a bulldozing running game with DeMarco Murray and Derrick Henry.Marcus Mariota passes for three touchdowns and adds an 87-yard rushing touchdown to outduel Jaguars quarterback Blake Bortles, who passes for 322 yards and five touchdowns …They finally took a further step on Sunday – providing the knockout punch. But the Titans got it right with Mariota.