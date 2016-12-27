Mkhitaryan nets highlight goal in United win

The big striker looked up before delaying a clever slipped pass into the path of Blind, who drilled an angled shot across Jordan Pickford and into the bottom corner for his first goal since January. “I’m very excited. I had a great feeling”.”He was out of two matches and he’s back”. Manchester United are, dare say it, back.It is five wins on the bounce now, and 11 unbeaten in all competitions, as United maintained their impressive momentum but Mkhitaryan’s strike – his third in his last three appearances – was the talking point at the end.Ibrahimovic arrived at Old Trafford on an initial one-year deal but all indications are leading to a contract extension amid his run of 10 goals in nine matches and Mourinho does not believe the former ex-Paris Saint-Germain star will see out his career in either the United States or China.”I could say that’s gone, so I think there have been a few changes at United, but that’s the way they have chosen to go”.Manchester United get their fourth-straight win in the Premier League behind the performance of Zlatan Ibrahimovic.”He had not been back since he left, but I brought him back to be with his people”, Mourinho told the United We Stand fanzine (subscription required).”When he made a decision to come here, it’s because he knows he can do it. He will be here again”.”It’s not activated yet but it is activated in his brain”, said Mourinho.Ibrahimovic will likely have another chance to shine against Middlesbrough on New Year’s Eve – a match captain Wayne Rooney could miss having sat out the Sunderland win.”I’m not really surprised”, said the boss, “because he’s a very intelligent guy, a very proud man. I hope we can find a way”.”It’s the best goal I ever scored”, he said.”It is a strained muscle”. And I knew periods of domination belong to the past.Mourinho explained that Rooney had felt his thigh in training, saying: “It’s a odd muscle, a big muscle surrounded by others and you can have an injury there but still be able to move well”. “It’s not a big day [injury], but, in four days, I have my doubts”. Some people, not just in football but in life, it looks like they are happy, not with the good things they get, but happy with bad things others get.He went on to suggest his team deserved credit for a battling effort that came to nothing after second half goals from Ibrahimovic and Mkhitaryan.”When he wants to come here, to the dressing room, to see the players train, he knows he is more than welcome”.”So when such a guy chose to come, I was completely clear that he would be ready and he’s ready for more next season”.He didn’t get on the scoresheet today but he often found himself in the right place at the right time.Putting the icing on the Christmas cake for Manchester United fans, Mourinho concluded saying that he felt passion for his new work and was really happy at Manchester United.”They are the results of a team that is cautious and defensive and scores one goal or concedes one, but we don’t play like that”.Of Moyes, the Portuguese said: “I think a manager that’s not sacked is not a manager, or at least is not a good manager”.”I am football supporter myself, so sometimes you’ll go with it, sometimes you won’t”.