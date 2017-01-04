Paris Saint-Germain complete Julian Draxler signing

Liverpool and Arsenal had previously been interested in signing Draxler, but the 23-year-old has now signed a four-and-a-half-year deal at the French champions.Paris Saint-Germain has confirmed the signing of German worldwide Julian Draxler from VfL Wolfsburg until June 30, 2021.However, German news agency dpa reported a fee of 42 million euros ($43.9 million) with bonuses of up to 5 million euros ($5.2 million).”Of course I’m sad to see Julian go because he’s an outstanding footballer”, Wolfsburg head coach Valerien Ismael told the club’s official website at the time.The Germany global had always been linked with a move to the Emirates with Liverpool emerging as another interested party leading up to the January window but PSG have now clinched a deal for the midfielder who they hope can help revive their faltering season. The transfer of this highly sort after Germany worldwide reconfirms just how attractive our club is to the world’s most talented players.PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi also welcomed the deal as a sign of the club’s growing power in football.”He has all the qualities to play a major role in the club’s project and become a fan favourite”.Draxler was recently criticised for his attitude with Wolfsburg this season after failing to secure a move away last summer.He started his career with Schalke before moving to Wolfsburg.The German outfit’s project has faltered though, partly due to the financial impact of Volkswagen’s emissions scandal, and they now find themselves battling against relegation.Draxler, part of Germany’s 2014 World Cup-winning side, said he was proud to move to the Ligue 1 champions, ending an acrimonious spell at his former club.