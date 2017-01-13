Rising inequality threatens world economy, says WEF

It highlighted President-Elect Donald Trump’s victory in November’s US Presidential Election and the UK’s vote to leave the European Union in June a year ago as the “highest-profile signs” of rising political disconnect.Rising populism amid deep public disenchantment with globalization is seen as a major threat to global developments in a report issued ahead of the World Economic Forum’s 2017 gathering in Davos from January 17-20.Ahead of this year’s meeting, scheduled to run from January 17 to January 20, WEF leaders urged action to address income inequality and social divisions.Climate change is also front and center in this year’s global risk report, with concerns that key political changes in Europe and North America could threaten the progress reached by a number of countries, including the US and China, following the landmark Paris Agreement of December 2015.The report is meant to shape the agenda of the Davos meeting, in which global corporate and political leaders will descend on the Swiss ski resort. While weapons of mass destruction were deemed the most impactful risk, they were also judged unlikely. Extreme weather events are considered the most prominent global risk. However, in large countries like the U.S., U.K., Canada, Ireland and Australia, the 1% have disproportionately benefited from economic growth.Klaus Schwab, founder and executive chairman of the World Economic Forum (WEF), said Tuesday that a new leadership model based on responsivity and responsibility must be adopted by global leaders in light of the many challenges faced by a rapidly-evolving world.”The combination of economic inequality and political polarization threatens to amplify global risks, fraying the social solidarity on which the legitimacy of our economic and political systems rests”, it added.The report’s authors pointed to a “deteriorating commitment to global cooperation”, with Russian Federation and South Africa among nations pulling out of the International Criminal Court in 2016 and China rejecting the verdict of an international tribunal over disputed waters in the South China Sea.While the business organisation report notes that new technology has the potential to bring great benefit to the world, practices such as connecting more and more business, industrial and consumer devices to the internet in the name of productivity and efficiency also increases the risk of hacking and data breaches due to all the potential new openings.Cecilia Reyes, chief risk officer of Zurich Insurance Group, said: “We live in disruptive times where technological progress also creates challenges”.