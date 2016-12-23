Saudi Arabia Sees Budget Deficit Falling in 2017

The budget is likely to see the cost of living increase for many residents, but a number of analysts said the measures were sensible and necessary to address the kingdom’s economic woes in the wake of the oil price crash.Military spending was originally projected at 179 billion riyals in 2016 but actual military spending has been around 205.1 billion.The oil-rich kingdom said that its spending is expected to reach 890 billion riyals ($237 billion) with revenues of $184 billion.The world’s largest oil exporter has frozen major building projects, cut cabinet ministers’ salaries and imposed a wage freeze on civil servants in the wake of last year’s record deficit of $97 billion.That deficit is forecast to shrink by a third by the end of next year.The November drop came before OPEC members and other global producers agreed to cut output in a bid to bolster weak oil prices.Saudi Arabia’s annual budget statement, which is to be announced today, is expected to outline a series of tough measures created to put the kingdom on the road to achieving financial balance by 2020.When looking at its oil industry, the Kingdom expects it to grow 3.37 percent in 2016, with the refining industry set to grow 14.78 percent, Finance Ministry says in statement on its website. The government continues to work toward achieving a balanced budget in 2020.The government announced on Thursday evening that it would post a deficit of 297bn riyals for 2016, 9 per cent lower than its initial estimate.