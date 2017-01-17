Serena Williams vs Belinda Bencic

World number two Williams, who is targeting a 23rd career Grand Slam title, said she “has nothing to lose”. “I’m not thinking now that I was not playing so well in the last two tournaments”.VENUS WILLIAMS battled through the pain barrier today to seal her place in the second round.He celebrated by grabbing phones from the stands to take selfies with delirious supporters – then said: “They were unbelievable, they got me through it”.Venus: I like to think I’m good at this.”I’ve been spending so much time on the court”.”But it feels really good to be back, just hitting on Rod Laver Arena, hitting on all the stadiums, it’s a good feeling”.”I love it here”. She’s was quarterfinalist (losing to Barbora Strycova in three sets) at the Sydney International.When the Australian Open women’s draw was announced, many looked forward to seeing six-time champion Serena Williams face off against unseeded Belinda Bencic in the first round.Twenty-five US players received direct entry into the main draw in Melbourne, including 16 women and nine men.THERE is a lovely photograph on the wall inside the media centre at the Australian Open from last year’s final, when a vanquished but smiling Serena Williams is showing the champion, Angelique Kerber, what to do in the trophy ceremony. Her match started at 11:13 a.m. local time, with Barthel on serve.The Australian Open begins Monday, with China’s Zhang Shuai, Duan Yingying and Peng Shuai all on court.”I’m focusing on trying to compete to win singles events”, he wrote in the Players’ Tribune.”But the players know the first rounds are always risky and then you pick it up within the tournament. This will not be changing”. Last year’s schedule would be flawless for me.The form players are British ninth seed Konta and Brisbane International victor Karolina Pliskova, ranked five.Williams also lost in the first round past year, and didn’t plan to replicate Halep’s early exit.”But I’ve played (that) before.so it’s OK”.”You know, you can’t plan these things”, Williams said.Czech Republic’s Pliskova is another unsafe floater but like Konta is taking nothing for granted despite her stellar early season efforts.But Azarenka, a two-time victor of the year’s first major, knows the American has what it takes to come out fighting.From Serena Williams to Jack Sock, American tennis players have received their fair share of press already in 2017, and expect that attention to heighten now with the United States being the most-represented nation at this week’s Australian Open.