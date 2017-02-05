Six Nations: Skipper Rory Best admits Ireland were sloppy

Ireland winger Keith Earls crossed for Ireland in the opening period while lock Iain Henderson and flyhalf Paddy Jackson, a late replacement for Johnny Sexton, bagged tries in Ireland’s second-half fightback which earned them a losing bonus point.Laidlaw said his team, coming off the back of another last-gasp win over Argentina in November, now had a plan for squeezing out victories.”It’s the way we’re coached during the week through Vern and the other coaches, we know how to build pressure on teams, gather field position and that’s why we won”.Surely Ireland could come back? Just to grab it back was so pleasing.”We got narrow in defence, we weren’t physical, and we knew they’d come at us”.”We switched off a bit in the start of the second half but the boys are delighted with that result and a great way to kick off the Six Nations here at Murrayfield”.But two penalties and a full time whistle later we’d been beaten.Scotland who have been much improved since a year ago got off to the flawless start when the ever reliant Stuart Hogg scored the opening try in the 8th minute.Converted scores from Iain Henderson and Paddy Jackson after the interval had Ireland ahead by a point and Scotland fans could have been forgiven for fearing another narrow defeat like the ones suffered against Australia in the 2015 Rugby World Cup and in the November Test previous year. “The message was hold onto the ball, and it worked very well overall”.So, we have pretty much undisguised belief coursing through Vern Cotter’s squad that they might actually be on the cusp of a breakthrough moment when hosting Ireland first up.SCOTLAND staged a remarkable comeback to beat Ireland in what was only their second opening victory in Six Nations history.Cotter’s Irish counterpart Joe Schmidt said he had always feared an upset could be on the cards and also praised Scotland’s new-found winning mentality.”We will have a look on Monday”.And the Kiwi, who departs this summer to be replaced by Gregor Townsend, admits the win was the most satisfying of his three-year reign.He had an uncomfortable wait at Murrayfield on Saturday for what he said was his best win as Scotland coach. It validates that work. “It’s been a while since we had a win in the first round of the RBS 6 Nations so that’ll create a really positive dynamic going forwards”. “What we can do is try to work towards a much better performance the next time”.