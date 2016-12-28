Their playoff hopes dashed, Ravens adjust sights for finale

But with the Steelers finding run gaps on the Ravens as easily as Philadelphia did last week, Bell contributed 39 yards on six carries as the Steelers drove 87 yards on nine plays for the game’s first score. Nevertheless, Brown’s fantasy owners can’t be disappointed with this type of performance in their playoff championship rounds.And third, the game went down to the wire with the Steelers winning in the waning seconds.After their opening-drive touchdown, the Steelers offensive was woefully stagnant, and it didn’t wake up from its winter slumber until three quarters later.The Steelers are AFC North champions, locked into the number three seed and healthier than they’ve been heading into the playoffs in many years.”It’s just detail”, Bell said.Suggs, the longest-tenured Raven, is under contract with the team through 2018.Ayers, a seventh-round draft choice, drew a 35-yard pass interference penalty on Baltimore to set up one of the fourth-quarter touchdowns and caught a pass on the game-winning drive. “I tried to kind of bring it to him as he tried to tackle me”. “I kind of dug us a hole, and I take all that blame”. It’s a calculated risk, with the offense deliberately choosing not to take an easy score in order to avoid the possibility of giving up the score that will decide the game. Despite dealing with a thigh issue that had him listed a questionable, wide receiver Steve Smith played and had seven receptions (on seven targets) for 79 yards and a touchdown in the game. Roethlisberger threw a pair of third-quarter interceptions and the Steelers trailed, 20-10, early in the fourth quarter.But he also wanted to make it clear he was a big reason that rescue was needed. If Juszczyk had been content to go down at the five, it’s possible the Ravens wouldn’t have managed to get the last five yards in four plays.When the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers square off on Sunday, the game will come with extra decoration. However, that most recent meeting was Ben Roethlisberger’s first game back after missing two games with a knee injury, and he looked rusty.Tomlin did not mention any defensive players, but linebackers James Harrison, Lawrence Timmons and Ryan Shazier and safety Mike Mitchell are candidates to be held out Sunday. “I definitely thought I was going to get less than that”.It was Grimble’s second touchdown of the season and his first since catching one against the Bengals in Week 2.”We feel very excited about where we are as a football team, ” Harbaugh said.You may have heard this recently-although you may have heard the exact opposite as well, depending on who you listen to-but the Pittsburgh Steelers are pretty good.Just as it nearly was Sunday. We’re so sure we’re going to come in here and win and play next week.The Steelers win also ended a four-game losing streak to their archrivals. “But this team overcame a lot of adversity and I’m ecstatic right now”.Some people weren’t feeling well Monday because they ate too much, or drank too much celebrating the holidays.