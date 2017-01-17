Yair Rodriguez dominates BJ Penn at UFC Phoenix

Rodriguez (10-1) entered the contest considered by many to be one of the most talented prospects in the UFC featherweight division. He attempted to tie up a few times, but Rodriguez shucked Penn off of him like it was nothing, and continued to pick him apart on the feet.Rodriguez dropped Penn with a front kick and follow up punch and from there he swarmed on Penn dishing out hammer fists until the referee John McCarthy intervened and stopped the fight after twenty-four seconds of round two. “I hope my opponent watches the last tape and says oh, we’ve got to beat that guy”, added the UFC Hall of Fame inductee.”I was trying to feel it out, because I knew he probably could catch me when I threw some kicks with a big punch, so I was trying to be careful, feel him out, read him, read his movements”, Rodriguez said. Penn didn’t know where they were coming from and got knocked down a couple of times in the first round.”BJ Penn is a legend”. Moments into the second, he floored the former UFC champion and pounced, ending the fight in emphatic fashion. With Rodriguez dancing away, Penn looked to clinch back up but ate a knee and a head kick.Saunders (20-7-2), who didn’t renew a UFC contract for personal reasons after losing last January, went outside the UFC in his last fight, winning by 17 seconds via submission. “I’ve had some bad fights and I’ve made some mistakes”.Rodriguez would land multiple shots to BJ Penn’s face and body. “This is just going to be incredible for me”. The gifts that made Penn such an incredible talent and unsafe fighters have atrophied and there is no way to reverse the effects of time. “When I saw the referee stop the fight, it was an incredible moment”. We learned that in his third fight with Frankie Edgar more than two years ago and it was affirmed again in his bout with Rodriguez.”I don’t blame them”, he said of the naysayers.Later in the first round, Rodriguez grazed Penn with a spinning wheel kick. Now I’m going to have to train myself to forget about this one, too. “I’m a professional fighter”. I’m just not that kind of guy.Rodriguez, a Mexico native who lives in Chicago, also appears on the brink of a breakout 2017.Question: Is this how you thought the fight would go or did you think BJ was going to be able to pull it off?If he is still in such a good mood after the fight, it would likely mean he has taken another huge step forward.