Berlin Market Attack Suspect Shot Dead In Milan

Amri was killed at around 3 a.m. local time (0200 UTC) on Friday. One officer was slightly injured.Like thousands of other migrants, Amri made the risky Mediterranean crossing and landed in March on the small Italian island of Lampedusa, where he lied about his age and was taken as an unaccompanied minor to Sicily.Minniti said the injuries sustained by the police officer who was shot are not life-threatening. No one else was injured.Neighbouring flats are also being searched, according to German media, with four people arrested this morning in Dortmund as police raided halfway houses and refugee shelters across the country to find associates of Amri.Authorities had warned that Amri was potentially “armed and dangerous” and had offered a reward €100,000 ($104,000) for information leading to his arrest.The suspect in the Berlin truck rampage was killed in a shootout in the Italian city of Milan, Italian officials announced Friday. Thought to be around 24, he had been on the run since escaping after Monday’s attack which left 12 people dead.Italy’s interior minister is due to hold a news conference shortly.It was not unusual to see a man of North African descent loitering outside the metro station at Sesto San Gionvanni, a once-thriving industrial hub that is now a grimy, working-class suburb with a large immigrant population and a prominent mosque.He added that Italian officials had been in touch with German authorities about shooting. “There is absolutely no doubt that the person who was killed was Anis Amri, the suspect in the terrorist attack in Berlin”.He had arrived in Italy from his native Tunisia during the Arab Spring in 2011.Following a storm of criticism in the press and on social media, on December 15 President Essebsi told Tunisian local television that “we will not be indulgent with the terrorists”. He was released in 2015 and made his way to Germany.Surveillance showed that Amri did deal drugs in a notorious Berlin park and was involved in a bar brawl, but no evidence was found to substantiate the original warning. German authorities prepared to deport him but weren’t able to do so because he didn’t have valid identity papers, Jaeger said. Authorities have stressed he is just a suspect and not necessarily the driver of the truck.Broadcaster rbb said the perpetrator lost both his wallet and mobile phone while running away from the attack site.