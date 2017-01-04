Chris Brown wants to fight Soulja Boy

Soulja Boy fired verbal artillery strikes at Brown on Monday night, accusing the latter of angrily phoning Soulja Boy for liking one of Brown’s ex-girlfriend’s photos on Instagram: “Chris Brown just called me and said he wanna fight me because I liked [Karrueche’s] picture on Instagram”. The famed singer, songwriter and dancer has feuded with many celebrities and knows that one must have time in order to fully participate in any Internet beef, and the Royalty singer has all the time in the world today. We just brought in a new year and this what we doing??In response, Brown posted a video of members of the gang Soulja Boy mentioned. “I’d be mad too”.If you’re going to indulge at least get the good stuff.They said they were on Brown’s side and that Soulja Boy should watch his back.”Aye @chrisbrown pull up n***a I’ll knock yo Bitch Ass out stop snorting so much coke n***a”. And he hit a woman before.Brown responded by telling her to stay out of it.”First off, the drama between the both of these two is so ridiculous it makes no sense”, wrote Tran on IG Tuesday (Jan 3) after the beef got out of control. He took to his Instagram to attempt an ether delivery amounting to the usual “You were nothing before me” cliche. This isn’t cool or funny.it’s draining. not just for me. but everyone.The “Grass Ain’t Greener” singer also slammed Soulja Boy for dragging Rihanna, 28, into the spat, saying, “This s-t is beneath me”.Tran and Brown dated from 2011 to 2015. “I been chillen…working.eating my veggies.hitting these squats and minding my own business and that’s exactly how I want to keep it”.