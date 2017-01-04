Deepika Padukone Welcomes Vin Diesel With A Tweet In Hindi

Deepika, 30, says she is glad the makers of “xXx” agreed to release the film here first, making India a big plan of the project.Padukone and Chopra share a hot and cold relationship in Bollywood and their rivalry reached some inflection point when their movie Bajirao Mastani became a hit with reports of simmering discontent between them. “I am really excited”.Vin Diesel is coming in India to promote xXx: Return Of Xander Cage.Deepika and Vin Diesel’s xXx: The Return of Xander Cage will release in India on January 14, five days before it is scheduled to release in other countries. “While shooting the film, I discussed this with my unit. that it would be great to first release it in India and I am happy that it is finally happening”, she added.The actress earlier said that she was proud to represent her country in the Hollywood franchise. “I am very excited”.She tweeted in Hindi to welcome the Hollywood actor. Today is the beginning of that journey. Now that she has announced that Diesel will be heading to India to promote the film, it is sure to make her Hollywood debut all the more special.”xXx: Return of Xander Cage”, helmed by D.J. Caruso, also stars Donnie Yen and Samuel L. Jackson. The film features Deepika as Rani Padmavati of Chittor who performed Jauhar to evade capture when Alaudin Khilji’s (played by Ranveer Singh) army attacks the fort. Shahid Kapoor plays her husband Ratan Singh.While waiting for the release in the dark rooms of one of the first blockbusters of 2017, it will be necessary to content with an extract that can be summed up in only a few words: motorcycles, gliding and a good dose of Adrenaline!