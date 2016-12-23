Franca Sozzani Dies in Milan at Age 66

“Fashion isn’t really about clothes”.Viktoria wrote a lengthy tribute next to a colour image of Franca which said: ‘So sad to hear the loss of such a remarkable legendary woman. “We can’t always be writing about flowers and lace and aquamarine”.Having worked in the industry for decades, Sozzani is recognized throughout the fashion world as being a nurturer of young talent across the board, from photographers like Steven Meisel, Bruce Weber and Peter Lindbergh to rising journalists and designers. In 2008, she published an issue using black models exclusively; the issue not only focused on the likes of Michelle Obama and Spike Lee, but included features about the histories of both Ebony and Essence. It is a touching homage to Sozzani, who passed away in Milan.Chairman and chief executive, Jonathan Newhouse announced the news in a post on the magazine’s website.Fashion Icon: Franca Sozzani rose to prominence after a 28 year success as the Editor-in-Chief for Vogue Italia.”Franca was one of the greatest editors who ever made a magazine”, Newhouse said in a note to the Conde Naste team.”In private, Franca was warm, clever, funny, and someone who could give the Sphinx a run for its money when it comes to keeping a confidence, ‘” she wrote in the Vogue.com piece. Wintour added, “She was also the hardest-working person I have known, and with an envy-inducing ease with multitasking”.The two editors not only took control of their respective magazines within months of each other but maintained a close personal friendship. And three days later, she Instagrammed a shot from a Chanel fashion show alongside Karl Lagerfeld and Anna Winter. As a student she studied philosophy and Germanic language and literature, but her first job was at Vogue Bambini, a off-shoot of Italian Vogue dedicated to children.Meanwhile, members of the fashion community also expressed their grief, with Vogue U.S. Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour penning a tribute highlighting her friend’s personal qualities and professional accomplishments.Sozzani appeared as a mentor on several episodes of “America’s Next Top Model”. “In her United Nations role she also joined the fight against hunger in poor countries and helped raise awareness of the issue along with money”.