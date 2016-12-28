Jose Mourinho states his prediction for Man United v Middlesbrough

As they head into their Boxing Day clash with Sunderland at Old Trafford, the Red Devils are seeking to kick-start their 2016-2017 campaign and improve on their sixth place position on the table.Ibrahimovic scored United’s second on 81 minutes, turning home after being put through on goal by Paul Pogba, before Mkhitaryan’s world class finish with four minutes left.”I know David Moyes and Sunderland deserved credit for what they did in the first half”.Kick off is at 15:00 on Monday 26 December.”Nobody expected anything from them”, the 53-year-old stated. “There were no senior players on the bench waiting for them to make a mistake just them”.Check out the official Premier League ticket hub. At the back, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo again excelled in central defence, an outcome that appeared most unlikely given their fortunes at the start of the season.”We are going to have to try and galvanise from within”, he said.Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho has called Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s goal in their 3-1 St Stephen’s Day win over Sunderland “phenomenal”.”That’s the way it has been for me and I’ve got to say I enjoy coming back, I’ve always enjoyed coming here”.”That was the best goal I’ve ever scored”, he told MUTV.It has been a struggle United’s young players this season, with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Timothy Fosu-Mensah also struggling for regular game time under Mourinho. There are a lot of games remaining, especially at this time of year, so we’re trying to do our best to be in the top four.”Honestly, I don’t think so”. I hope so. I would like him to be.”When you are in football, what comes around goes around”, said the Scot, whose team replied through Fabio Borini’s long-range effort. By surprise, he played a couple of matches when nobody was expecting, and he was named man of the match. I knew I was being risky with my words when I said, ‘I want United to be champions now’. But for him, 35 is the same as 25, Ligue 1 is the same as the Premier League.