Tiger Air cancels all flights to Bali

Hundreds of holidaymakers were stranded last month after Tigerair was forced to ground flights between Australia and Bali when the Indonesian government unexpectedly imposed “new administrative requirements”.”We have been advised by Indonesian authorities that in order to continue operating our flights to Bali, we would have to transfer to a new operating model that would take at least six months to implement and would compromise our ability to offer low-priced airfares to Australians”.The budget subsidiary of Virgin Australia had been expected to restart flights to the island on Friday, but on Thursday evening it said final approvals from Indonesia had not been received.’Tigerair Australia sincerely apologises to affected customers for the inconvenience that this situation has caused and continues to work hard to minimise the inconvenience for all affected customers, ‘ it said in a statement. The Bali flights, its first worldwide operation, started in March previous year. To ease the congestion, the airline advised in a statement that passengers should await “proactive communications about their flights”. “We will also provide full refunds to customers who were booked to travel to and from Bali with us”.Antara Foto Agency / Reuters Tigerair has yet to reveal when it will be able to resume flights in and out of Bali.The Civil Aviation Safety Authority (CASA) website showed the Tigerair AOC was most recently updated in November 2016 for three years.The airline would now focus on “alternative opportunities”, Sharp said.Tigerair Australia Boeing 737-800 VH-VUB at Cairns Airport after operating TT582 on February 1.