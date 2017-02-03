ANC regrets AU decision to readmit Morocco

Egypt has formally voiced its final support for Morocco’s return to the African Union (AU).He added that the report further presented methods on how the African Union should raise funds to finance its projects and be financially self-dependent, without relying much on external donors which would help the organisation to take noble and independent decisions.Some had feared Morocco would set the expulsion of the SADR as a precondition for its own return to the AU.Prior to the summit, speculation was rampant.The ANC reaffirms its position that the occupation of the Western Sahara by Morocco is a form of colonialism.The busy summit also saw Chadian foreign minister Moussa Faki Mahamat take over from South Africa’s Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma as AU commission chief after a fierce election battle that eliminated four other candidates.But their efforts proved unsuccessful.Morocco’s King Mohammed VI, who had been campaigning since past year to join the bloc, told African leaders at the AU summit in Addis Ababa: “Africa is my home, and I am coming back home”.However, despite the idealistic view voiced after the vote by Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, President of Liberia, that “Africa wants to speak in one voice”. While admitting a new member requires the support of a simple majority, Morocco received the support of more than two-thirds.After an emotional and tense debate, member states decided by consensus to leave the question of the disputed territory of Western Sahara for another day, and resolve it with Morocco “back in the family”.Algeria and South Africa were among the heavyweights that opposed the re-admission of Morocco.Instead, Morocco’s membership will benefit Africa, he said.But all this is now is water under the bridge, for Morocco was readmitted to the AU after 33 years.Distributed by APO on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Presidency.It is “an example that I would say needs to be thought about in a world where unfortunately so many borders are being closed”, he said in a veiled dig at the USA ban on travellers from seven Muslim countries, including Libya, Somalia and Sudan in Africa. Morocco has a lot to offer in this regard. “We have always been there and you could rely on us”, said King Mohammed VI. King Mohammed made clear this was just the beginning.EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said this decision contradicted Africa’s stance against colonialism. Since then, Morocco has claimed ownership of the territory, suppressing the Polisario Front and marginalising the general citizenry of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic.Morocco has also become a destination for migrants from Saharan Africa, despite its limited economic resources in comparison with Europe.