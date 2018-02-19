Aromatherapy Market Size, Share, Growth, Outlook, Analysis and Forecast 2017 To 2025: Credence Research

According to the latest report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Aromatherapy Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017-2025,” the global aromatherapy market was valued at US$ 1,413.4 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 3,226.2 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 9.54% from 2017 to 2025.

Browse the full report Aromatherapy Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017–2025 report at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/aromatherapy-market

Market Insights

Aromatherapy enjoys a prominent status in alternative medicine, through the use of 100% pure essential oils and ingredients. Studies also mention that aromatherapy (particularly inhalation of essential oils) has been beneficial in treating second and third degree burns. Aromatherapy aids in reducing burn associated pain and facilitate quick recovery. Aromatherapy is also being increasingly used in applications such as hair and skin care, insomnia treatment, relaxation, stress relief and others.

Essential oils are also touted as natural healers. 100% pure therapeutic grade essential oils are in high demand among both aromatherapists and spas alike, and are used for healing pain, injuries, sleep enhancement, skin care, and alleviating allergies. The generation X and millennials are increasingly becoming aware of the benefits associated with aromatherapy as there is a growing fad of enhancing body’s inherent constitution. As the awareness in general population is increasing and awareness about side-effects associated with conventional drugs is on the rise, it is anticipated that the demand for natural therapies will continue to increase over the future decade, and aromatherapy market will harness major opportunities.

Based on the type of products, the global aromatherapy market is categorized into equipment and consumables. The equipment market is further categorized into nebulizing diffusers, evaporative diffusers, ultrasonic diffusers and heat diffusers. Whereas essential oils, blended oils, and carrier oils are the consumables considered for the purpose of this study. The markets for some prime categories of essential oils such as floral, citrus, spicy, woody, camphoraceous, herbaceous and others are also studied in this report. Among the considered product types, consumables (particularly essential oils) capture the largest revenue share of the global market (approx. 70%). Among the types of essential oils, the demand for citrus essential oils is the highest. The popularity of organic essential oils is also significantly high in the developed regions of North America and Europe, and emerging economies of Asia Pacific.

Based on the mode of delivery, the global aromatherapy market is studied for topical, inhalation and diffusion delivery modes. Among these, the topical mode is the most preferred delivery method, particularly for treating skin conditions and pain. Aerial diffusion methods will witness the highest demand during the forecast period due to growing popularity and resulting adoption of aromatherapy in home care.

Request and Download Free Sample Reports: http://www.credenceresearch.com/sample-request/58694

Among the application areas such as skin and hair care, relaxation, pain management, scar management, sleep management, and overall health and wellbeing. Skin and hair care is the largest segment for aromatherapy products. Aromatherapy has been brought in practice historically for treating conditions such as skin rashes, eczema, burn treatment, acne, etc. Aromatherapy is also being increasingly adopted in pain management. Senescent patients are observed to opt for aromatherapy for management of chronic pain along with conventional therapeutics.

Geographically, North America is the largest regional market for aromatherapy products. Increasing awareness, aggressive marketing initiatives taken up by market players, and higher purchasing power are the key contributors to the dominance of North America on the global front. Also, domicile of major market players in North America and Europe further supports the dominant position of these regions. Some of the major players operating in the global aromatherapy market are doTERRA International, Edens Garden, Frontier Natural Products Co-op., G Baldwin & Co., Mountain Rose Herbs, Ouwave Aroma Tech(shenzhen)Co., Ltd., Plant Therapy Inc., Ryohin Keikaku Co., Ltd. (Muji), Thann-Oryza Co., Ltd., Young Living Essential Oils and Zija International.

Browse the full report Aromatherapy Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017–2025 report at http://www.credenceresearch.com/report/aromatherapy-market

Blog: http://www.mobilecomputingtoday.co.uk/6587/aromatherapy-market-reach-worth-3226-2-2025-credence-research/

About Us:

Credence Research is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives. Over almost a century, we’ve manufactured a firm extraordinarily prepared for this task.

Media Contact

Name: Chris Smith

Address: 105 N 1st ST #429,

SAN JOSE, CA 95103 US

E-mail: sales@credenceresearch.com

Ph.: 1-800-361-8290

Website: http://www.credenceresearch.com