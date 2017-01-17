Australian woman and three sons missing in Japanese ski fields

According to Nagano Prefectural Police, rescuers found the four missing persons as they were descending a mountain trail at the Nozawa Onsen Snow Resort.A search had recommenced on Tuesday after the Australian mother in her 50s and her three sons did not return on Monday.An Australian mother and her three sons have been found after sending a desperate Facebook message to family saying they were “lost” and spending a night in a snow cave.The group reportedly dug a hole in the snow to keep warm as the mercury dropped well below zero degrees celsius.The family has not been heard from since, but are believed to be bunkering down at an altitude of 1600 metres.Heavy snowfall have hit some parts of Japan in the past few days and the country’s weather agency warned about snowstorms and heavy accumulation in coastal areas including mountainous Nagano.They resumed the search on Tuesday morning (local time).A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs had told AAP Australian officials were in contact with Japanese authorities.They posted a video on Monday night showing the heavy snow fall with a warning for tourists to “stay safe on the slopes”.