Epigenetics Market: A Straight Overview of Growth Factors and Future Prospects 2018 – 2026: Credence Research

According to the latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Epigenetics Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2016 – 2026” the global epigenetics market was valued at US$ 4.63 Bn in 2017, and is expected to reach US$ 16.50 Bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of 15.03 % from 2018 to 2026.

Market Insights

Epigenetics is a relatively new science in the broader field of genetics, and involves the study of the chemical modification of specific genes or gene-associated proteins. These epigenetic changes do not involve changes in the actual DNA sequence. For the purpose of the study, epigenetics market is segmented into product types such as kits (ChiP-Seq Kits, whole-genome amplification kits, 5-HMC and 5-MC analysis kits and other epigenetics kits), reagents, enzymes (DNA-modifying enzymes, protein-modifying enzymes and RNA-modifying enzymes), instruments and bioinformatics tools. Currently, the demand for kits is highest in the market and anticipated to exhibits fastest market growth over the forecast period. Continuous advancement in the nature and precision of testing kits, rising prevalence of different diseases, wide availability of robust, simple-to-use, and cost-efficient kits, and increasing application of epigenetic technologies in research laboratories are the factors that catalyze the overall market growth.

The global epigenetics market is segmented on the basis of technologies such as DNA methylation, histone modification and other techniques. DNA methylation is most widely accepted technology as it has great potential in the field of personalized drug development and understanding the functional mechanisms in complex disease cases. Epigenetics have application in cancer, metabolic diseases, immune diseases, cardiovascular diseases and other areas. Cancer application held largest market share in the base year 2017, because epigenetic alterations are essential in the cellular transformation to cancer, and their manipulation holds great potential in cancer detection, prevention and therapy.

North America is the current leader in global epigenetics market and expected to show dominance over the forecast period. Higher acceptance of newer technologies, enormous investment in R&D, and developed healthcare infrastructure are the key factors contributing to the dominance of this region. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is projected to show fastest market growth over the forecast period primarily due to increasing healthcare spending and developing healthcare infrastructure. Significant CRO activities in hubs such as India also feature the rapid pace of Asia Pacific market.

Market Competition Assessment:

The epigenetics market is highly competitive owing to the presence of market players across geographies with investments in research activities. The market currently is dominated by few key manufacturers such as Abcam, Plc., Active Motif, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Diagenode, Inc., Illumina, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., New England Biolabs Inc., Perkinelmer Inc., Qiagen N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Zymo Research Corp. and others.

