FDA issues new guidelines on fish intake during pregnancy

The FDA has created a helpful chart to help consumers make informed choices. The advice covers both fish and shellfish.The federal agency gave particular attention to pregnant and breastfeeding women, and in less than 24 hours the Center for Science in the Public Interest said the FDA’s advice is bad medicine. But concerns about mercury levels in fish have always been considered a threat to fetal development. “It is recommended that children eat fish once or twice a week, selected from a variety of fish types”. Some kinds only have trace amounts, while others are packed full of it. It breaks fish down into three categories based on the level of mercury: * “Best choices” (eat 2-3 servings a week) * “Good choices” (eat one serving a week) * “Fish to avoid” The agencies say right now, women are eating fewer than 2 servings a week of fish.Mercury – also known by its more scientific name, methlymercury – has been shown to have a negative effect on the central nervous system, which can have a major impact on the developing brain of a fetus.”Fish are an important source of protein and other nutrients for young children and women who are or may become pregnant, or are breast-feeding”. As a result of these ongoing investigations, the recommendations have continued to change. “Women, particularly those who are or wish to become pregnant, should steer clear of those species that carry elevated levels of this risky neurotoxin”. Now, Southerland said, they want to highlight a more positive message – even suggesting pregnant women or women who may become pregnant eat a minimum of eight ounces of fish a week. The maximum level of consumption recommended in the final advice is consistent with the previous recommended level of 12 ounces per week.After reviewing more than 220 public comments on the topic, the FDA reaffirmed its 2014 advice with this week’s final advice and recommends adults, including pregnant and breastfeeding women, should eat 4-ounce servings of “low-mercury” fish and/or shellfish at least two or three times per week. “This advice clearly shows the great diversity of fish in the USA market that they can consume safely”, said FDA Deputy Commissioner for Foods and Veterinary Medicine Stephen Ostroff, M.D. When updating the advice, the agencies took a cautious and highly protective approach to allow consumers to enjoy the benefits of fish while avoiding those with higher levels of mercury, which is especially important during pregnancy and early childhood.Only 7 types of fish should be avoided altogether.