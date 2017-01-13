Judge overturns finding against Gov. Chris Christie

State Superior Court Judge Bonnie Mizdol reversed the municipal court finding of probable cause and sent the case back to the lower court for a new hearing on the issue.On Wednesday, both the governor’s criminal defense attorney and the Bergen County Prosecutor’s office contested the municipal judge’s ruling in Superior Court in Hackensack, with both sides saying that McGeady “erred” in allowing the complaint to proceed because he did not permit the governor’s criminal defense attorneys to participate at the hearing.The complaint was filed in September by Bill Brennan, a retired firefighter and activist who recently announced he would run for governor this year.A New Jersey judge ordered a new hearing against Gov. Chris Christie in the George Washington Bridge lane-closing scandal and denied Christie’s attempt to dismiss the complaint.He accuses Christie of allowing lanes to remain closed to punish a mayor who didn’t endorse Christie’s 2013 reelection bid.That, Mizdol said on Thursday, was wrong under the law and requires a new hearing. Mizdol, however, ruled that “the denial of counsel prevented the court from engaging in a proper evaluation of the evidence”.In October, Judge Roy McGeady referred the complaint to prosecutors to determine whether enough evidence existed to support criminal charges against Christie.Christie was walking into a 9/11 ceremony where he was going to speak, Carpenito said. She found that oversight “was a violation of fundamental constitutional safeguards”.The bridge scandal dogged Christie through his failed campaign for the GOP presidential nomination, and was considered a factor in his not being chosen as running mate for Donald Trump past year. “All they did was draw more attention and provide me the opportunity to supplement the record with testimony previously unavailable from Bill Baroni and Bridget Ann Kelly”.Brennan said he would now also seek to introduce the testimony and the convictions of Baroni and Kelly, and hasn’t ruled out including testimony from the governor’s own political strategist, Mike DuHaime.David Wildstein, the Christie-appointed Port Authority official also behind Bridgegate, has pleaded guilty to two counts of conspiracy.Carpenito argued that Wildstein’s testimony in the federal trial didn’t show Christie knew about the motive behind the closing of access lanes to the bridge in September 2013.A spokesman for Christie did not respond to a request for comment.Brennan of Wayne, N.J., is no longer involved in the case because of Mizdol’s ruling last month that found his role ended when probable cause was declared.