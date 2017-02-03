Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are Coming Out With A Kids Fashion Line

Mum-of-two Kim – who was recently filmed recalling the ordeal for Keeping Up With The Kardashians – took her children North, three, and Saint, 13 months, with her to NY while Kanye stayed in LA.Kanye West shocked fans – and possibly his wife Kim Kardashian – when he endorsed President Donald Trump onstage, then met him in person.However, the star – who has daughter North, three, and 13-month-old son Saint with his “Keeping Up With the Kardashian” spouse – has no plans of slowing down and teased he would be making a comeback to the fashion industry a year ago. Today the governing body of NY fashion week delivered a scathing message to the rapper-cum-designer, after he failed to consult with them about his Yeezy Season 5 show, resulting in a schedule clash with a prominent NY label.”Kanye & my kids line coming soon!” This is a Yeezy jacket? Northie picked out the colours and the fabric’. In her Snapchats from Tuesday, Kardashian did not specify when the kid’s line would be released that day either.Yesterday, Kanye announced he will present his next Yeezy collection at New York Fashion Week on February 15 at Pier 59 Studios at Chelsea Piers. “Is that a Yeezy yellow shearling?” the E! starlet continued.In the social media clips, North wears a yellow sequin dress and a yellow shearling coat. “Given everything they have been through this year, I doubt that this issue is as contentious as many might think”, she explains, referring to Kanye’s “breakdown” and Kim’s traumatic Paris robbery.And it’s basically the cutest thing we’ve ever seen.Now your kids can be decked out like the Kardashian West children.North West is arguably the most influential fashion icon of the Kardashian dynasty.