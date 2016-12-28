Mauricio Pochettino delivers Tottenham injury update ahead of Southampton clash

However, the fixture marks the return of Pochettino, who left for White Hart Lane in 2014, with the Argentinian facing a hostile reception when he first returned to St Mary’s.They named it “Orange Day” and produced orange scarves in support of Pochettino’s Dutch successor Ronald Koeman, now at Everton.”I think we need to show full respect to the club and our former fans”.Wanyama has enjoyed an excellent start to his Tottenham career, while Alderweireld, who was on loan at Southampton but chose Spurs when leaving Atletico Madrid permanently, was arguably the team’s most important player last season. “But always my feelings and my memories will be good in my mind”. “It’s like before”, Pochettino said. You can respect that. ‘On my first game back, they prepared the orange day to try to upset me but at the same time they showed their love for me.It is understood Tottenham are still monitoring Zaha after making an opening offer worth £15m in August, but they are waiting to see how he figures in the plans of new Palace manager Sam Allardyce.”But in the same way they showed their love for me because if they ignore me it’s because they never cared for me”.Pochettino has been undefeated on his previous two returns to St Mary’s with a 2-2 draw in April 2015 while goals from Harry Kane and Dele Alli gave Spurs a 2-0 win on the south coast 12 months ago.Claude Puel wants Southampton’s fans to focus on backing the team rather than berating former boss Mauricio Pochettino.Asked if he had heard any specific abuse from Saints fans, Pochettino said: “No!””We’re going out there to win both games and that’ll take us to the half-way mark in the season”, he told Tottenham’s official website.However, Palace will have no interest of letting such an important player leave if they can help it as they remain just a point above the relegation zone.