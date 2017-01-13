Overeating Red Meat Increases Risk of Diverticulitis Among Men

Diverticulitis is a relatively common complaint that occurs when bulging sacs appear in the lining of the intestine.However, it’s not entirely clear what causes the condition, and what puts someone at risk for developing it, the researchers wrote in the study.The new research, led by Yin Cao, a research fellow in nutrition at the Harvard University T.H. Chan School of Public Health, was undertaken to try to find out what causes the condition, and what could put someone at risk of contracting the illness.Although the cause is uncertain, several risk factors have been described, including obesity, lack of exercise, smoking, a family history of the disease, and nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. Reducing red meat consumption (or at the very least, replacing it partly with poultry or fish) may lower the risk. However, little is known about what dietary factors, beyond not eating enough fiber, may play a role, according to the study. Red meat intake, particularly unprocessed red meat, was associated with an increased risk of diverticulitis.The researchers collected data from over 46,000 men who participated in the ongoing Health Professionals Follow-Up Study, in which the men completed questionnaires about their illnesses and their dietary habits.In 2015, processed red meat – for instance bacon – made headlines when the World Health Organisation (WHO) linked the processed meat to cancer.Since the study focused on men, future research should look at whether the same patterns hold true for women, according to Chan.A follow-up study, involving almost 46,500 men, used a food frequency questionnaire (FFQ) to ascertain how often, on average, they had eaten standard size portions of red meat, including processed meat; poultry; and fish, over the preceding year.During the 26-year monitoring period, 764 men – less than two percent – developed diverticulitis.The researchers can’t pinpoint just how much red meat is too much when it comes to increasing the risk of diverticulitis in men. Aside from finding the link between red meat and an increased risk of diverticulitis, the researchers also found that other types of animal protein were associated with a decreased risk of diverticulitis.”Focusing on a more plant based, higher fiber diet that includes legumes, whole grains, nuts, vegetables and fruits, replete with appropriate fluid intake, may go a long way in helping reduce of inflammatory bowel diseases, diverticulitis, and other chronic diseases”, Heller added. But the association is significant and it makes a lot of sense to avoid red meat if you want to avoid diverticulitis. For now, the assumption is that the bacteria in the gut is altered by the meat.”In addition, higher cooking temperatures used in the preparation of unprocessed meat may influence bacterial composition or proinflammatory mediators in the colon.” .Men in that top group averaged over 12 servings of red meat per week, while those with the lowest consumption averaged slightly more than one weekly serving.