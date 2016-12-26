Honda in talks with Google’s Waymo on self-drive technology

Waymo has rolled out the first of its trial fleet of driverless cars in the shape of a specially prepared Chrysler Pacifica minivan.The test fleet is part of a collaboration announced in May between the Auburn Hills automaker and Waymo, a company that was previously known as Google’s Self-Driving Car Project until it renamed itself last week. As part of the partnership, Chrysler modified numerous Pacifica’s parts specifically for Waymo, including its electrical and structural systems, chassis and powertrain, according to USA Today. If all goes well, Honda may provide Waymo with vehicles that are modified to run the self-driving system, and those cars would join the existing Waymo fleet now being tested in four US cities. While Waymo’s research vehicles don’t necessarily need to be hybrids, the Pacifica is a drive-by-wire auto – which is critical to Waymo’s self-driving system – and its spacious cargo capacity means more room for testers and research equipment, ARS Technica reported.Discussions with Honda underscore that Waymo wants develop the brains behind self-driving vehicle technology rather than build the cars that use it.A Waymo representative said the company was “looking forward to exploring opportunities to collaborate with Honda to advance fully self-driving technology and make our roads safer”.The potential Honda partnership could boost the Waymo fleet to well over its current convoy of 100 vehicles.Other automakers, including Ford and General Motors, have made even more aggressive moves than FCA. The talks also show that Waymo, the new name of Google’s Self-Driving Car Project, is eager to work with more car companies as it races to rack up test miles with its autonomous-drive systems and prepare it for commercialization.FCA has declined to comment on reports that Waymo and the automaker are planning to launch a ride-sharing service, like Uber, and that the relationship could lead to the development of many more driverless Pacificas.General Motors Co. and Ford Motor Co. tried to strike deals with Google’s self-driving unit a year ago, but were unable to do so.The Chrysler Pacificas were developed at an R&D site in Michigan, and went through extensive testing at proving grounds in Chelsea, Michigan and Yucca, Arizona before being shipped to Waymo, USA Today reported. “Using several of our early prototype minivans, we’ve already run a gamut of tests, including over 200 hours of extreme-weather testing”.However, the program has run into several problems since its inception just a week ago, an Uber driverless auto was caught driving through a red light, while the Department of Motor Vehicles in California has called for Uber to stop the trial immediately and to apply for a permit if it wishes to continue.