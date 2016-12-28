India successfully test fires Agni V surface-to-surface missile

Agni-5 was firstly tested on 19, April 2012 from wheeler’s island (now Kalam island) off the odisha coast, secondly it was tested on 15 December 2013, third test on 31 January 2015 and finally on 26 December 2016.The missile is said to have a operational range of 5000 km (3100 mi).India’s strategic capabilities today took a leap forward as it successfully test-fired Agni-V, the country’s most lethal nuclear-capable inter-continental ballistic missile with a range of over 5,000 kms that covers entire China. This was the 4th test of Agni-V missile and the second one from a canister on a road mobile launcher. All of these missiles can carry nuclear warheads.Earlier generations of Agni missiles, developed over the last decade, are capable of striking anywhere in Pakistan, India’s neighbor and South Asian rival.Monday’s missile was sacked from a canister on mobile launcher from an island off the coast of the eastern Indian state of Odisha.Once the Agni V Missile inducted, India will join the club of super exclusive countries with ICBMs. Agni means “fire” in Hindi and Sanskrit.The indigenously-developed Agni-V is nearly 17-metre long, 2-metre wide and can carry a nuclear warhead weighing more than one tonne.Unlike other missiles of Agni series, the Agni-5 is the most advanced missile with new technologies. With Agni 5’s induction in the coming years, India will become the sixth country in the world to have a missile with over 5,000 km range.Canister launched version improves shelf life of the missile due to the hermetical sealing and enable increased mobility for this strategic weapon. Secondly, the missile has been fired from a mobile launcher and this makes it transportable to the border easily.The Russian leader said: “There is still much work to be done, but taking into account our achievements, not only military ones, but also our history, geography, the state of the Russian society”.