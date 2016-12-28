AAP’s CM candidate in Goa summoned for involvement in housing scam

Reacting to the development, AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal alleged that Gomes was being victimised by Goa’s BJP-led government. “Being victimised by BJP govt”.The Anti-Corruption Bureau of Goa grilled AAP’s chief ministerial candidate Elvis Gomes on Monday over an alleged land scam that took place when he was working with the state government.After emerging from the ACB office at Altinho here, Mr Gomes, who was questioned by the ACB for three hours, tweeted, “Faced ACBGoa for three hours only”.”People of Goa will give a befitting reply to the BJP” in the state assembly elections next year, Kejriwal said, adding “Goa will vote for honesty”. Gomes, while leaving from ACB office, said he has honoured the summons and deposed.Mr. Gomes said he was not linked to the scam, but was being harassed by the ruling BJP government because of the “rapid strides” made by the AAP in the State, where Assembly polls were due next year. This matter has nothing to do with me.ACB summoned Gomes two days after AAP announced him as their Chief Ministerial candidate.He said calling him, a Catholic, for interrogation on the Boxing Day (the day after Christmas celebrations) also amounted to targeted harassment.The board had acquired the land for building residential units and allegedly got its zoning changed from “orchard” to “settlement”.A large number of AAP volunteers were present outside the ACB office, shouting slogans against the BJP government in Goa. The board reportedly acquired about 30,000 sq m of land near Margao and changed the zoning to residential and returned it to the owners in 2011, according to the ACB FIR.