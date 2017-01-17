‘Bikers for Trump’ to form ‘wall of meat’ against inauguration protesters

Cox said that the bikers weren’t vigilantes and that they did not doubt the security at the inauguration. He also promised his group will be on the lookout for anyone attempting to assault women.”The bikers are certainly used to being outnumbered and we are prepared to form a wall of meat”, Chris Cox, the founder of the organization, told the FOX Business Network. “We’ll be shoulder to shoulder with our brothers and we’ll be toe-to-toe with anyone who’s going to break through police barriers”, he said.”Like angels from heaven, hundreds of “prayer warriors” have descended on Washington D.C.to undertake a crucial mission: protect U.S. President-elect Donald Trump by building a “prayer shield” around him ahead of his January 20 inauguration”, the website said.We will have a presence during the presidential inauguration. When asked what he meant by a “wall of meat”, Cox said he and his fellow bikers would stand “shoulder to shoulder” to block the protesters.Overall, an estimated 1 million protesters are expected to hold demonstrations across the country on inauguration day.The “Bikers For Trump” was formed as a group of “patriotic bikers” seeking Trump’s presidency, and mainly engaged in preventing violence at “Trump for President” appearances.In October 2015, the Bikers for Trump group held its first rally in support of the president-elect in Virginia Beach, Virginia. According to reports, Christians and bikers have vowed to convene in Washington, D.C. and protect Trump as he delivers his oath to the American people. “They just haven’t been organized nationally before”.His group is also hoping to promote a bill that Cox lobbied for that would keep national parks and monuments open “even when Washington is closed”.Many on Twitter supported Bikers for Trump, saying crybaby snowflakes better watch out.