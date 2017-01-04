Convcited mass killer Charles Manson hospitalised

Famed mass-murderer Charles Manson was reported Tuesday to have been taken to a hospital for an unknown ailment, but a state corrections official declined to confirm the report.A source close to the matter told the Chicago Tribune that Manson is “seriously ill”, but did not elaborate.Charles Manson has been taken out of the prison where he will spend the rest of his life. into a hospital.He was convicted of conspiracy in the death of nine people who were killed by members of the so-called Manson family in 1969.Further details about Manson’s health are unclear, but Thornton said, “He is alive”.Patricia Krenwinkel, one of his followers, sought parole for the 14th time late last month.The 82-year-old Manson has been imprisoned for his role in nine murders since 1971.A day later, the group struck again – stabbing to death grocery store chain owner Leno LaBianca and his wife, Rosemary, in their Los Feliz-area home.The lag has since been denied parole 12 times and is next scheduled for a hearing in 2027.