Flight diverted to New Zealand after man starts shouting antigay & sexist slurs

Passengers on a United Airlines flight from Sydney to San Francisco have revealed the extent of bad behaviour of a man that led to the flight being diverted to New Zealand.Another passenger reportedly overheard the pilot being denied permission to land in Fiji or American Samoa which meant the flight backtracked two-and-a-half hours to Auckland.”You’re yelling at me”, the attendant says.When she asks him if he wants her to call the captain and have him turn the plane around, he responds, “Do you know how cool it would be to have the airplane turned around because of me? You’re going to do that?” he said.”You do that. I’m getting so impolite aren’t I? Fat***”, he yelled further.And now we have new cellphone footage, shown above, of the man speaking into his own phone on the ground in Auckland saying, “Tell my dad to get his law firm ready because United Airlines just diverted the fucking plane because I complained to some fat fuck who got in my fucking face”.”He just got up and kind of started verbally accosting both of those fellow passengers”, Mr. Kay continued, “threatening them [by saying] if they said one word or looked at each other, there’d be something that could come from that”.For more news and updates, follow SBS Punjabi on Facebook. Another passenger said that the man also grabbed soda off the cart and demanded beer.Other photos on social media show the passengers making the most of the unexpected stop, sharing a glass of wine together and paying kudos to the attendants for remaining calm.”He is now in police custody while arrangements are made for him to board a flight back to the United States”.United Airlines paid for hotel rooms for the passengers and they were delayed for 24 hours because of the incident.From July 1 2015 to June 30 2016, 1,371 people were refused entry when they arrived at the New Zealand border, compared with 1,345 people in the previous financial year, Immigration says.Aviation expert Irene King says New Zealand law can apply when worldwide aircraft land here.Authorities boarded the aircraft when it landed and the passenger was removed from the aircraft.