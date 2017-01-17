Guardiola feels the cold wind of an unrelenting Premier League winter

I know how hard it is to try to play in that way, to have eight or nine players there and for the counterattack for the strikers.- In four of their last seven Premier League games, Manchester City have conceded with the first shot they’ve faced. Ten points is a lot.”At half time, we spoke about high pressing because we knew City liked to build up from the back”. We did simple mistakes.Guardiola, really, has two jobs at City, but the long-term task of building a team with a distinct philosophy can not be allowed to override the short-term necessity of winning games – especially when player absences are taken into account.”The second goal had a big impact on the rest of the game, but I think how we played in the second half was really flawless – in my opinion it is impossible to play at a higher level, in every aspect of football”.The Swede headed home with six minutes remaining to cancel out James Milner’s first-half opener.Pogba’s confused effort to clear a corner with his arm gifted Milner a penalty that he calmly converted.Britain Soccer Football – Everton v Manchester City – Premier League – Goodison Park – 15/1/17 Evert …Even though Morgan Schneiderlin has arrived to boost Everton’s midfield, expect to see a lot more of Davies this season.”Coming into the game, it was a test for me to see where I was as a player, coming up against him”, said Davies. It’s good to see that Liverpool also can play defensively, and in the counter-attack they were always unsafe. “We were so lucky”. I think that is the best way to be. They stopped our run in terms of consecutive victories in the Premier League, but they didn’t stop our run of being unbeaten for a long time.Everton’s future looks bright with these two players in the squad, and we’re looking forward to watching them develop.Reds boss Klopp praised his side despite being denied all three points in the closing stages.The 33-year-old’s current deal expires this summer, but Guardiola would not be draw on his intentions: “We are going to talk at the end of the season”.”The boys did really well”.”If you look at the result, 4-0, it means we played badly – but we didn’t play so badly”.Yaya Touré is clearly out of his prime, and his low work rate is just a shadow of his former self. It was on the edge, it was quite hectic. Calm in possession, solid in defense and always looking to play the ball into risky areas, Davies was a huge part of Everton’s success. Klopp added: “It was an outstanding performance”.