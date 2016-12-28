IS kills 30 civilians in Syria

Turkey has complained about a lack of aerial support from the US -led coalition for its operations against the Islamic State group in northern Syria.Turkish President Recap Tayyip Erdogan said the operation was meant to end the rule of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.The Turkish president also stressed that the USA had failed to keep its promise of air support in Ankara’s operations to liberate the Syrian city of al-Bab from Daesh.Turkey at the weekend deployed more tanks and artillery to the border and also as sent 500 elite commandos to Al-Bab in readiness for a final fight for the town, reports said. In its latest clampdown, Turkey is set to investigate 10,000 people suspected of using social media to support terrorism, its interior ministry announced.Mr Erdogan’s spokesman said intense global efforts were being made to bring a ceasefire across Syria.”They were accusing us of supporting Daesh (Islamic State)”, he told a press conference in Ankara. “It’s very clear. We have confirmed evidence, with pictures, photos and videos”.The United Nations, whose efforts to stage Syria peace talks collapsed earlier this year because of continued fighting, has announced a new round will be held in February.Islamic State jihadists last week circulated a video purportedly showing two Turkish soldiers captured by the extremists in Syria being burned alive. Turkey regards the Kurds as terrorists due to their links to the PKK, whose fight for autonomy in Turkey’s southeast has, by the government’s account, killed almost 40,000 people, cost hundreds of billions of dollars, and undermined Turkish aspirations to join the European Union.