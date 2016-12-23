Japan will oppose South Sudan arms embargo, government source says

U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon on Monday told the Security Council that he feared genocide was about to start in South Sudan unless immediate action is taken, renewing his months-old plea for an arms embargo.U.N. peacekeepers have been in South Sudan since the nation gained independence from Sudan in 2011, and there now are some 13,700 U.N. troops and police in the country.”So the United States urges you to prepare to vote your conscience, and to vote to stand with the people of South Sudan”, Samantha Power, the USA ambassador to the United Nations, told the council on Monday.Uganda President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has urged rival factions in war-torn South Sudan to bring an end to the crisis in Africa’s youngest nation.Tens of thousands have been killed and more than two million others displaced amid accusations of atrocities on both sides, with ongoing peace implementation so far failing to yield a lasting political settlement to the crisis.There were high hopes that South Sudan would have peace and stability after its independence from neighboring Sudan in 2011.United Nations humanitarian chief Stephen O’Brien told the council Monday that the humanitarian situation “has deteriorated dramatically”.Currently, there is a 12,000-strong United Nations peacekeeping force deployed in South Sudan, with a renewed mandate to prevent occurrence of sexual violence as well as protect the civilians in the country.”There is no greater urgency than to prevent this from happening”, O’Brien told council members.The resistance comes despite a warning issued earlier this week by U.N. Secretary General Ban Ki-moon that South Sudan will head toward genocide unless immediate action is taken on an arms embargo.He also protested against an arms embargo and threats to sanction all parties engaged in the conflict. The United States has requested that a vote be held on Friday.”The warning signs of a potential slip towards genocide are there”, he said.But the U.S.is struggling to get support in the Security Council.Diplomats however said the measure fell short of the nine votes needed for adoption in the 15-member council.