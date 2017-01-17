Maple Leafs’ Kadri finishes 1st half of season in style

Finding the precise origin of the oft-used “statistics are for losers” quote – often incorrectly credited to Green Bay Packers coaching legend Vince Lombardi – is a fruitless exercise.Babcock was glad for the chance not to have to tip-toe around the subject of a backup goaltender’s play, given Curtis McElhinney’s 35 saves in Toronto’s win over Ottawa on Saturday. They had more scoring chances.The Leafs were carrying the momentum through the period but that changed when Phaneuf got the Senators on the board at 9:15 of the second.The Sabres are 6-1 in their last seven Tuesday games and 19-58 in their last 77 when playing in a back to back while the Buds are 19-40 in their last 59 against the Atlantic and 4-0 in their last four when playing on two day’s rest.What a difference a period can make.Starting Tuesday against the Buffalo Sabres, there will be four opportunities for the Leafs to use home ice to solidify the playoff spot they found themselves in as their National Hockey League season hit the 41-game halfway point. That’s pretty impressive, but it’s also great news for the Maple Leafs.Tyler Ennis scored 19 seconds into the first period in his first game since undergoing groin surgery on November 10, and Buffalo, which lost its previous two games, was on the way to improving its record to 4-2-1 in January. “At the beginning of the year they let us – even through last year for guys that were here – they let us make mistakes and grow and it just gave us confidence to play and I think that’s why it’s come together like it has”.”I thought we were going really good at home and now we haven’t gone as good at home and we got to get that back”. But in the game within the game, Komarov wanted to shake things up.That being said, the Leafs have to play better if they want to maintain the torrid pace they’ve set since a couple rough losses in early to mid December.Andersen was excellent, but the Toronto Maple Leafs have to play better.Then came Connor Brown’s insurance goal.Matthews pushed the puck forward off the face off and Brown jumped on the puck and fired a quick shot past Condon.Ironically enough, Brown wasn’t so sure when they discussed the plan beforehand.”They were opportunistic we weren’t, and in terms of stats you can’t do much more than that”.”For me it was just going in there and building some trust with the guys”.Up to that point, Pageau had done an outstanding job shutting down the Maple Leafs super rookie all over the ice.The Leafs return to the ACC to begin a four-game home stand against the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.After struggling the first two months, the Leafs have gone 8-0-1 in their last nine road games, thanks to good goaltending, an offensive attack averaging more than three goals-per-game and the NHL’s top ranked special teams away from home.”I got a little taste of it previous year so I felt like I wasn’t a true rookie coming in”, he said.Considering the Senators kept Matthews and fellow rookie Mitch Marner from lighting it up, losing was a bitter pill. They spent most of the game with the lead, so score-effects may account for the lopsided possession stats a little, but NY dominated possession.