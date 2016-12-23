Mortar fire kills 11 in Mosul, including aid workers

The Islamic State claimed three suicide auto bombs that killed at least 15 civilians and eight Iraqi policemen on Thursday in an eastern suburb of Mosul, according to a military statement.Thursday’s attack was one of the largest seen in the city since Iraqi forces wrested control of some 40 districts of eastern Mosul from Daesh.The victims were queuing for United Nations emergency assistance when the incident occurred. “They should be protected, not attacked”, she said, adding: “The killing of civilians and aid workers violates every humanitarian principle”.”People waiting for aid are already vulnerable and need help”. But these areas are still exposed to deadly artillery attacks, suicide vehicle bombings, and sporadic gunfire.The New York-based group said the fatalities incurred from IS mortar or sniper fire, auto bombs, roadside bombings and direct attacks, as well as in airstrikes by the Iraqi forces and the US -led coalition. The UN did not identify the aid workers or provide their nationalities.Mosul’s civilians are increasingly being caught in the crossfire, Human Rights Watch said in a statement on Wednesday.It cited instances of IS militants telling residents that those who stay behind are “unbelievers” and therefore valid targets beside the Iraqi and coalition forces.A government-led operation aimed at retaking Mosul from the Islamic State (IS) terror group, outlawed in Russian Federation, has been underway since mid-October with air support of the US-led worldwide coalition.”However given that Iraqi forces have not been using artillery in Mosul city, and given that it is likely that the mortar rounds came from probable ISIL held locations, the probability that the mortar rounds were fired by ISIL is high”.