Pope Francis talks war, refugees and materialism at Christmas Eve Mass

“It is time for weapons to be still forever, and the worldwide community to actively seek a negotiated solution”.”The Gospel reveals a paradox: it speaks of the emperor, the governor, the mighty of those times, but God does not make himself present there; he does not appear in the grand hall of a royal palace, but in the poverty of a stable; not in pomp and show, but in the simplicity of life; not in power, but in a smallness which surprises”, Francis said, according to Vatican Radio’s translation of the homily.The Syrian civil war began in March 2011 with demonstrations against Assad.Some 40,000 tourists and Romans calmly endured long security lines to enter St. Peter’s Square to see the pope on the central balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica, where he delivered the traditional “Urbi et Orbi” (“to the city and to the world”) Christmas message and blessing.In his Christmas message, the 80-year-old pontiff also remembered those who had suffered from terrorism and war in Iraq, Libya and Yemen and urged Israelis and Palestinians to “write a new page of history” and build peace with “courage and determination”. On Sunday, he also called for an end to “fundamentalist terrorism” in Nigeria, a reference to Boko Haram, which has killed 15,000 people and displaced more than two million during a seven-year insurgency to create an Islamic state. He expressed hope that dialogue would prevail over “the mindset of conflict” in both South Sudan and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.The first Latin American pope then turned to his home continent and prayed for peace in Colombia and Venezuela.He used his “urbi et orbi” message, delivered from the balcony of St Peter’s Basilica, to offer comfort to victims of global terrorism, the victims of war and conflict and those affected by injustice, poverty, hunger and human trafficking.During Christmas Eve Mass, Francis also went after the evils of Christmas consumerism, calling out the indifference that happens “when we are concerned for gifts but cold toward those who are marginalized”.”Peace to the peoples who suffer because of the economic ambitions of the few, because of the sheer greed and the idolatry of money, which leads to slavery”, he said.