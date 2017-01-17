SF Remembers Martin Luther King With Marches, Free Museum Admission, And More

Thousands of people lined the streets of South Los Angeles for the 32nd annual Kingdom Day Parade in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. on Monday.The Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.is an icon in America’s civil rights movement.”I think it’s important to celebrate the example Martin Luther King set for African-Americans who want to make a difference in the world”, the student said.”Dr. King said the question is not whether or not we will be extremists but what kind of extremists will we be”, said a speaker.The service was one of several local gatherings during the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend. “It’s been a really fun experience for us”, said Natalie Carlson.Trump responded on Twitter that Lewis is “all talk” and said his Atlanta-based district is “falling apart”, prompting backlash.U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Merrillville, asked the crowd to recommit itself to King’s legacy and start peacefully protesting as he did with marches and other nonviolent dissent.Gulfport Councilwoman Ella Holmes-Hines said she attended the meeting to support the mayor and council, who are all up for re-election this year.Last year, King III spent the national holiday commemorating his father in Nashville, where he spoke out against then-candidate Trump’s proposed Muslim ban, calling it “the most un-American thing I’ve ever heard of”.”I love to see them getting out and doing something positive”, she said. This is an opportunity for our city to show the nation how united we can be in the legacy of Dr. King.In his proclamation marking the holiday, outgoing President Barack Obama indirectly noted November’s closely contested presidential election, saying, “We must live our values, strive for righteousness, and bring goodness to others”. “But I think also we have to consistently engage with pressure, public pressure”.