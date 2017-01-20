South Korea Slams Japan’s Repeated Territorial Claims to Dokdo Islets

In the agreement, South Korea “acknowledges” Japan’s concerns about a statue of a girl earlier erected outside the Japanese Embassy in Seoul and said it would “strive to solve” the issue “in an appropriate manner”.”We will make a judgment (on returning Nagamine) while keeping an eye on the various circumstances”, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at his own January 19 news conference.Ambassador Yasumasa Nagamine returned to Tokyo on January 9 to protest the erection of the statue by a citizens’ group in the southern port city.”The ball is in South Korea’s court”.In that agreement, Japan had expected that South Korea would make an effort to remove another statue representing comfort women that was installed near the Japanese Embassy in Seoul.Korea’s foreign ministry said it can not help but deplore, once again, the Japanese government’s continuous wrongful claims on Korea’s easternmost Dokdo island, with the most recent being a comment by Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday, and summoned an official from the Japanese embassy in Seoul to strongly lodge a complaint. “South Korea should do something first”.”It is important to develop Japan-South Korea relationship toward a new era of future-oriented relations, under mutual trust and through communication at various levels in wide-ranging fields, including in security”, Kishida said.The isles are administered by South Korea, but Japan disputes these actions.South Korea’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that it is “not desirable” to link the current diplomatic friction over a girl statue symbolizing Japan’s wartime sexual slavery with the issue of Korea’s easternmost islets of Dokdo which are claimed by Tokyo. “There’s not much possibility that the remark will act as an element that worsens bilateral ties”.In an apparent reference to China’s construction of outposts and their military use in disputed areas of the South China Sea, Kishida said, “a unilateral change to the status quo (in the waters) is a shared matter of concern to the worldwide community”.Many Koreans have been concerned about Japan’s hostile reaction toward the statues.Kishida also pledged to work toward realizing a trilateral summit with China and South Korea this year, after the meeting, initially eyed last year, was postponed, largely due to political turmoil in South Korea.