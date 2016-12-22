Truck used in Berlin attack was hijacked, trucking company boss says

The trucker’s body had both stab and gunshot wounds, according to Ariel Zurawski, the victim’s cousin and the owner of the transport company the murdered man was working for.It is believed Lukasz Urban, 37, was beaten and stabbed before the lorry was driven by the hijacker at the market in Breitscheidplatz on Monday evening killing 12 people. His face was swollen and bloodied. “It was really clear that he was fighting for his life”, Zurawski said, speaking to broadcaster TVN.The national stadium in Warsaw following the terror attack in Berlin. The owner also adds that unfortunately, Urban was at the wrong place, at the wrong time.The deceased truck driver’s co-workers say that he would not have given up easily on his truck.”I believe he would not give up the vehicle and would defend it to the end if were attacked”, Wasik said in comments carried by TVP, Poland’s state broadcaster.Lukasz Wasik, the manager of the Polish trucking company whose truck was used in the attack, described Urban, as a “good, quiet and honest person”.Lukasz parked in front of their warehouse in a neighbourhood with many Muslim residents, according to Mr Zurawski, who also said his cousin ate a kebab in a local restaurant and took a smiling selfie in the area. When she returned his call in one hour, the phone was “just silent, silent”, reports The Guardian.Zurawski said that the vehicle was being driven erratically “as if someone was learning to drive”.Police stand near the Christmas market in Berlin, Germany December 19, 2016.Mr Zurawski said Mr Urban arrived with a delivery of steel at a branch of the Thyssenkrupp company in Berlin on Monday at 7am but was told to wait with his delivery until 8am the following day.Interior Minister Thomas de Maiziere told reporters Tuesday that the suspect entered Germany on December 31, 2015, and arrived in Berlin in February.