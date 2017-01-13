Vaccine skeptic Robert Kennedy Jr. says Trump asked him to chair commission

President-elect Donald Trump met Tuesday with Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an environmental activist and outspoken critic of vaccines for children, at Trump Tower in New York City.”President-elect Trump has some doubts about the current vaccine policies, and he has questions about it”, Kennedy added. The President-elect posted a tweet suggesting that children get many vaccines at the same time and end up developing autism.While he may deny this claim, this still raises serious concern for what the future of Trump’s reign might mean for the rest of the free world.Kennedy made the announcement to members of his group late Wednesday, Politico reported.Kennedy wrote an article on the subject in 2005 for the Rolling Stone magazine, in which he argued that the government is covering up the connections between autism and thimerosal, a preservative that used to be an ingredient in vaccines.ACSH has been writing about Robert Kennedy Jr.’s platform for years, combating the risky misinformation that he doles out.”People that work for me, just the other day, two years old, attractive child went to have the vaccine and came back and a week later, got a tremendous fever, got very, very sick, now is autistic”, Trump said in September 2015.Interestingly, Kennedy Jr. stresses that he is “pro-vaccine”, however, according to NBC News, last year, Kennedy Jr. publicly slammed the practice of immunisation, arguing that the USA are now left with a “holocaust” of children hurt by vaccinations.It is not clear, precisely, what Kennedy will be investigating in regard to vaccine safety, as the false science promoted as “proof” was based around thiomersal. “Delaying vaccines only leaves a child at risk of disease”. Kennedy said he agreed to chair the commission. In 2011, an Institute of Medicine on eight vaccines given to children and adults found that with rare exceptions, these vaccines are very safe, ‘ according to CDC.”Vaccines have been part of the fabric of our society for decades and are the most significant medical innovation of our time”, doctors Fernando Stein and Karen Remley of the American Academy of Pediatrics said in a statement Tuesday.That, in turn, leads to the spread of infectious diseases, such as mumps and measles, that could easily be prevented. However, the Trump administration believes there are still questions about vaccine safety and has appointed a vaccine skeptic to investigate them. “Just the other day, a 2-year-old child went to have the vaccine, and got a fever; now is autistic”. “Autism has become an epidemic”. And it’s already got out of control.Researchers are still not sure about the cause of autism, but there are several cases both in the USA and the United Kingdom that note a change in behavior and communicative skills after the child has undergone a vaccination procedure. “The science is extremely solid on this”, she said. “All of the studies that we have done have shown there is no link between vaccines and autism”.