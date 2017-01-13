Watch Kremlin-Backed Russia Today Take Over C-SPAN’s Feed

At that moment, C-SPAN’s feed disappeared and was replaced by programming from Russia Today. The clip mostly entailed a discussion with former UN Under-Secretary General Shashi Tharoor, who gave a decent analysis of Donald Trump’s victory and held his own when Boyko asked questions with a critical slant towards the United States’ liberal establishment.Russia has been in the USA news lately for reports that the country attempted to affect the US presidential election and, more recently, that the intelligence agencies briefed President Obama and President-elect Donald Trump about unverified and unsubstantiated allegations that Russian operatives might have against potentially compromising personal and financial information about Trump.”The Washington Times reports that the lights went out just before Warner said ‘Russia”.”We are now investigating and troubleshooting this occurrence”, a C-SPAN spokesperson said in a statement.C-Span confirmed the incident in a statement to IB Times: “This afternoon the online feed for C-SPAN was briefly interrupted by RT programming”. However, the next sentence – “If that changes we will certainly let you know” – seems to suggest an openness to a more nefarious explanation. Somehow I got stranded in a nightmare alternate universe.A review of the debate video posted on C-SPAN’s website at the timestamp the live feed was interrupted shows Waters continuing her remarks and does not show anything from RT.