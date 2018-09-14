Acute Bacterial Skin And Skin Structure Infections Market Recent Study Including Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players And Forecasts

The latest market report published by Credence Research, Inc. “Global Acute Bacterial Skin and Skin Structure Infections (ABSSSI) Treatment Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast, 2017 – 2025,” the acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections (ABSSSI) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.8% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

According to USFDA, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, or ABSSSI—includes the following criteria: accompanied by redness, edema, and/or induration of a minimum surface area of 75 cm2, accompanied by lymph node enlargement or systemic symptoms such as fever ≥38°C (100.4°F). The symptoms observed in ABSSSI are extensive cellulitis, wound infection, major cutaneous abscesses, and burn infections. ABSSSI is mainly caused due to Methicillin-susceptible Staphylococcus aureus (MSSA), Methicillin-resistant S. aureus (MRSA), Streptococcus pyogenes, Streptococcus agalactiae, Escherichia coli, Klebsiella pneumonia and Klebsiella oxytoca. According to research reports in the United States, average inpatient costs per ABSSSI patient ranges between US$6,000 to US$13,000 recorded in 2016, with multi-day room and board expenses comprising 50% of total costs. The market experts suggested that, most of the ABSSSI patients are frequently admitted to the hospital only for the administration of intravenous antibiotics.

The ABSSSI treatment market is segmented on the basis of drug type, infection type and pathogen type. In year 2016, vancomycin was observed as the leading segment in terms of revenue globally in treatment of ABSSSI due to key drivers such as most preferred molecule against multiple drug resistant bacterial infections, and certainly it has lost exclusivity which makes it affordable. However, during forecast period 2017 – 2025, delafloxacin is expected to grow at a significant rate due to key drivers such as its exclusive approval against ABSSI and high efficiency compared to existing drugs.

There are several types of ABSSSIs such as cellulitis, abscess/boil/cyst, surgical wound, and traumatic wound. In year 2016, cellulitis was observed as the largest segment due to key driving factors such as increasing prevalence of multiple drug resistant bacterial infections, mounting hospitalization of patients with chronic diseases due to high medical awareness, increasing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections, and continuous R&D activities observed in ABSSSI treatment industry.

There are several pathogens that lead to ABSSSIs such as Methicillin sensitive Staphylococcus aureus (MSSA), Methicillin resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA), Beta-hemolytic Streptococcus, Escherichia coli, Enterococcus faecalis, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and others. In year 2016, MRSA & MSSA were observed as the largest segments and accounted for more than 50% of the total market share due to key drivers such as rising prevalence of multi-resistance bacterial infections, high public awareness associated with hospital acquired infections, and incessant research and development in field of ABSSSI treatment. According to American Pharmacists Association, approximately 3 million patients hospitalized each year in the U.S. with ABSSSI often present treatment challenges owing to their underlying medical conditions, making optimal antibiotic selection difficult.

Market Competition Assessment:

The acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections market is observed as the most diversified and competitive market comprising large number of players. The market is dominated by several players, depending on their major competencies. The key players in this market are Furiex Pharmaceuticals, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Melinta Therapeutics, Inc, Debiopharm International S.A., MerLion Pharmaceuticals Pte Ltd., Durata Therapeutics, Inc., Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Cempra, Inc. among others.

Key Market Movements:

– Rising prevalence of hospital acquired infections in developed as well as developing infections

– Increasing awareness related to multiple drug resistant bacterial infections and accessible novel healthcare services

– Incessant research and development activities in the field of multiple drug resistant bacterial infections treatment