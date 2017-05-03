Advanced Drug Delivery System Market Size, Shares, Strategies And Forecasts to 2022: Brisk Insights

According to a recently published report, the Global Advanced Drug Delivery Systems Market is expected to grow at the CAGR of 7.6% during 2015-2022. The segmentation of Global Markets and Technologies for Advanced Drug Delivery Systemsis based on administration route, end users and geography. The report on Global Markets and Technologies for Advanced Drug Delivery Systems Forecast, 2015-2022 (administration route, end users and geography) provides detailed overview and predictive analysis of the market.

The growth and demand of the Global Markets and Technologies for Advanced Drug Delivery Systems is very high in both developed and developing countries.The major driver which helps to accelerate the market is increasing chronic diseases. The chronic disease are the diseases which get carried for a longer duration of time which increase the market of drug delivery system, for example heart problems, diabetes and so on. According to WHO the chronic disease is increasing rapidly worldwide. It has been seen that approximate 60%of the death was held due to chronic disease. The part of the burden of NCDs is expected to increase to 57% by 2020. Mostly half of the chronic disease deaths are held due to cardiovascular disease and diabetes are also showing worry atmosphere, not because they already affect a huge proportion of the population, but also because they have started to appear in small ages. This directly increases the demand of the drugs which increase the market of Advanced Drug Delivery Systems globally.

Scope of the report

1. Global Markets and Technologies for Advanced Drug Delivery Systemsbyadministration route, 2012 – 2022 ($ billion)

1.1. Oral drug delivery

1.1.1. Solid Oral drug delivery

1.1.2. Liquid Oral drug delivery

1.1.3. Semi-solid Oral drug delivery

1.2. Pulmonary drug delivery

1.2.1. Metered dose inhalers drug delivery

1.2.2. Dry powder inhalers drug delivery

1.2.3. Nebulizer drug delivery

1.3. Injectable drug delivery

1.3.1. Devices of Injectable drug delivery

1.3.2. Formation of Injectable drug delivery

1.4. Ocular drug delivery

1.4.1. Liquid Ocular drug delivery

1.4.2. Solid Ocular drug delivery

1.4.3. Semi-solid Ocular drug delivery

1.5. Nasal drug delivery

1.5.1. Nasal drops

1.5.2. Nasal sprays

1.5.3. Nasal powder

1.5.4. Nasal gels

1.6. Topical drug delivery

1.6.1. Liquid topical drug delivery

1.6.2. Solid topical drug delivery

1.6.3. Semi-solid topical drug delivery

1.6.4. Transdermal topical drug delivery

1.7. Implementable drug delivery

1.7.1. Active Implementable drug delivery

1.7.2. Passive Implementable drug delivery

1.8. Transmucosal drug delivery

1.8.1. Oral Transmucosal drug delivery

1.8.2. Other Transmucosal drug delivery

2. Global Markets and Technologies for Advanced Drug Delivery Systems by End users, 2012 – 2022 ($ billion)

2.1. Hospitals

2.2. Home Care Settings

2.3. Ambulatory Surgical centers

2.4. Diagnostic Centers

2.5. Other end users

3. Pediatric Medicines market, regional outlook, 2012-2022(in $billion)

3.1. North America

3.2. Europe

3.3. Asia Pacific

3.4. Middle East & Africa

3.5. Central & South America

4. Company profiles

4.1. Bayer AG

4.2. Johnson & Johnson services, Inc.

4.3. Novartis AG

4.4. Pfizer, INC.

4.5. F. Hoffmann-la Roche

4.6. 3M company

4.7. Antares Pharma, Inc.

4.8. Glaxosmithkline PLC

4.9. Sanofi

4.10. Merck& co

