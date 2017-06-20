Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Is Expected To Reach Over US$ 964.8 Mn By 2025: Credence Research

According to a new market report published by Credence Research “Global Anhydrous Aluminum Chloride Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global anhydrous aluminum chloride market is expected to reach over US$ 964.8 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 3.5% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

On the basis of form type, the global anhydrous aluminum chloride market is segmented into powder form and granules form. Among these, granules segment accounted for the largest segment by volume and accounted for more than 55% share of the global market in 2016. Based on application, the anhydrous aluminum chloride market is categorized into Dyestuff & pigments, Hydrocarbon resins, Pharmaceuticals, Fumed alumina, Flavors & fragrances and others. In 2016, dyestuff & pigments segment accounted for largest segment for anhydrous aluminum chloride as anhydrous aluminum chloride is broadly used in production of ethyl benzene and common dyes.

For the purpose of this study, the global anhydrous aluminum chloride market is categorized into regional markets viz., North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America and Middle East and Africa. In base year 2016, Asia Pacific was observed as the largest market for anhydrous aluminum chloride followed by North America and Europe. Asia Pacific is expected to achieve highest growth rate compared to other regions due to presence of countries such as China, India and Japan are observing significant industrial growth.

Furthermore, the companies are focusing on expanding their business network, across regional markets. They are strengthening their market penetration by offering wide product range. Aditya Birla Chemicals, Anmol Chloro Chem, Avi-Chem Industries, Base Metal Group, BASF SE, Chemtex Specialty Limited, Gujarat Alkalies & Chemicals Ltd., Gulbrandsen, Kemira Oyj., Lynwon Group, Nike Chemical India, Nippon Light Metal Company, etcetc. are few key manufacturers in global anhydrous aluminum chloride market.

Key Trends:

– Asia Pacific to continue higher demand for anhydrous aluminum chloride in upcoming years

– Growing application base for anhydrous aluminum chloride

– Dyestuff and Pigment makers show increased demand for anhydrous aluminum chloride

